The city of Edina’s first responders began to get vaccinated last week.
Bloomington Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna to all certified emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians and paramedics across Bloomington, Edina and Richfield over the next few weeks. This group of individuals, including many police officers, are often first on the scene to provide lifesaving first aid, putting them at high risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus. These individuals are prioritized within Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout in Minnesota.
Nurses from Bloomington Public Health will administer vaccinations to these first responders at vaccination clinics at local fire stations.
About 500 first responders across Bloomington, Edina and Richfield are eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine during the initial vaccination clinics. Individuals working at the COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington are also eligible for the vaccine. Follow-up clinics will be scheduled to ensure these individuals receive their second dose of the vaccine in the correct timeframe. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is only fully effective with both doses of vaccine.
“Our firefighter/paramedics and law enforcement officers have been exceptionally vigilant to protect the public and themselves from COVID-19 for more than 10 months,” Edina City Manager Scott Neal said in a city press release. “Vaccination is the next legal step in that vigilance. I am relieved that we are able to provide them this additional layer of protection so early in 2021.”
While the vaccines offer hope, the next few months could be among the most difficult of the pandemic. First responders continue to risk their health each day from potential exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Leaders in the three cities want to ensure they can continue to protect the health and safety of all people across Bloomington, Edina and Richfield. Bloomington Public Health is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health regarding priority groups to vaccinate first, given limited vaccine supply.
“With two COVID-19 vaccines now rolling out, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Yet, due to initially limited supplies, it will be months before every person in our community who wants the vaccine can get it,” said Nick Kelley, the acting public health administrator for Bloomington Public Health.
“We urge everyone to keep practicing all the protective measures, including keeping your distance, wearing a mask, getting tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed and staying home if you are sick.”
The Bloomington Public Health Division provides health services across Bloomington, Edina and Richfield. Learn more about the city of Edina’s COVID-19 response at edinamn.gov/coronavirus.
