The Edina Human Rights & Relations Commission’s Days of Remembrance will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St. This year’s theme is “Never Again.”

Edina hosts Days of Remembrance each year in memory of victims of the Holocaust and to encourage the community on the need for respect for all people. Days of Remembrance was recognized beginning in 2011 following a proclamation adopted by the City Council. In previous years, Edina has acknowledged women in the Holocaust and genocides, the 20th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide, the crises in the Congo in which six million people have perished since 1996, the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the 70th anniversary of the end of WWII and the liberation of Auschwitz.

