The Edina Human Rights & Relations Commission’s Days of Remembrance will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St. This year’s theme is “Never Again.”
Edina hosts Days of Remembrance each year in memory of victims of the Holocaust and to encourage the community on the need for respect for all people. Days of Remembrance was recognized beginning in 2011 following a proclamation adopted by the City Council. In previous years, Edina has acknowledged women in the Holocaust and genocides, the 20th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide, the crises in the Congo in which six million people have perished since 1996, the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the 70th anniversary of the end of WWII and the liberation of Auschwitz.
“It is imperative that we continue this annual memorial to remind us of the inhumanity that can rear its despicable head if we don’t recognize the early warning signs and do something before another Holocaust occurs,” said Jasmine Stringer Moore, chair of the Human Rights & Relations Commission.
Others echoed her comments, encouraging residents to attend. “I invite the community to join us to commemorate this observance, for we not only pay tribute to the millions of Jews who lost their lives during the Holocaust, but also to the countless others who risked their lives to save those during the Holocaust and to the American soldiers who liberated the concentration camps,” said Michael Epstein, chair emeritus of the commission.
Comcast subscribers can watch the Days of Remembrance program live and in rebroadcasts on Edina TV, Channels 813 and 16. Others can watch live on the city’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/EdinaMN, or website, EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings. The program will be rebroadcast 8 p.m. Mondays, 4 a.m. and noon Tuesdays, 10 p.m. Thursdays and 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays through June 3.
For more information about the city of Edina’s Days of Remembrance program, visit EdinaMN.gov or contact Race & Equity Manager Heidi Lee, 952-826-1622 or HLee@EdinaMN.gov.
