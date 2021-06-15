Edina’s Cub Foods, a Jerry’s Enterprises, Inc. location, is one of 16 companies statewide to be recognized for its exceptional efforts to end hunger in its communities through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association Bag Hunger Campaign.
The campaign was coordinated by the Minnesota Grocers Association, or MGA, and included more than 300 MGA retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves across the state. This year, the campaign garnered resources for more than 1.7 million meals. Since 2008, participants in the MGA’s hunger campaign programs have provided nearly 41 million meals to hungry families in Minnesota.
Participating stores and vendor locations offered multiple opportunities for consumers to contribute to the campaign. Many retailers encouraged customers to donate grocery items in-store or round up their purchase totals at the register, contributing the price difference to feed local families. Others prominently displayed the names of customers who donated. All food and monetary contributions collected were distributed to a variety of local food shelves, banks and support organizations across the state.
Edina’s Cub Foods, located at 6775 York Ave. S., received a Campaign Champion award. The store’s program support included in-store displays, engaging consumers in the fight to end hunger, a press release said. As a Campaign Champion award recipient, it received $500 to donate to a food charity of its choice, which ended up being Second Harvest Heartland. Typically, this contribution is made during an in-person presentation but was instead given virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to be able to donate $500 to help Second Harvest Heartland and thanks to the Bag Hunger Campaign and our customers,” said Dana Glade, director of retail operations at Jerry’s Enterprises Inc.
