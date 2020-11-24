The city of Edina’s community health administrator, Jeff Brown, was recently recognized for his work in the area of food safety, earning the Local Public Health Association of Minnesota’s Legislative Leadership Award.
The annual award recognizes local public health leaders who go “above and beyond” to move the association’s legislative priorities forward.
“I think Jeff is known as a leader in his field and he’s been an active participant in this organization, trying to advance the profession,” said Edina Fire Chief Tom Schmitz. “I know he’s been down at the Capitol to try to change some of the laws to make it easier for the people he serves to try to understand the rules and regulations. He is well-respected in his field and people lean on him for advice, coaching and mentoring. We are very fortunate in this city to have Jeff working for us.”
Brown was recognized for his leadership on the Food Safety Committee. He worked to obtain legislative language that would best meet local needs, coordinated with state agencies, convened environmental health leaders, attended numerous meetings, gave presentations during the association’s meetings, and maintained the ability to convene colleagues around food safety policy change.
The award was shared jointly by Brown, Jeff Travis of Washington County and Jesse Harmon of Brown and Nicollet Counties. It was presented during a virtual ceremony Nov. 19.
