The city of Edina’s 2021 Quality of Life Survey is underway.
The city contracted with Polco (NRC) to develop the six-page survey. The survey includes questions about local policies and amenities, rating local government services and resident use of government services and facilities.
A random and scientific sample of 2,000 households received invitations to participate in the mailed survey. Their confidential responses will be weighted and analyzed. A postcard was mailed to the 2,000 households late last month, alerting them that the survey would be mailed April 2. A second copy of the survey was mailed April 9 with a reminder to complete the survey if they have not already done so. In order to hear from a diverse group of residents, the adult 18 years or older in the household who most recently had a birthday should complete the survey. Residents who receive the survey may return the survey by mail or submit the survey online.
Residents who were selected to receive a survey should not make copies of it or share their link. The city will conduct a separate survey that is open to all residents in a few weeks.
“Residents who participate in the survey will help shape the future of Edina,” City Manager Scott Neal said in a city news release. “The feedback we receive through the survey will help the city of Edina make decisions that affect our community.”
Polco will present the survey results to the City Council at a work session set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
The firm is comprised of social scientists who support cities, counties, foundations and nonprofit organizations in using research to help communities become better. By using a national firm, the city of Edina will have access to national benchmarks to compare findings.
For more information about the 2021 Quality of Life Survey in Edina, contact Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte, 952-833-9520.
