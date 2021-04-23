The Edina Garden Council will host its 2021 Plant Sale Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The selection of commercial plants has increased this year, both in its annuals and perennials. The sale has many perennials to enhance gardens over the years and annuals for color this summer, according to a press release.
The Edina Garden Club ordered flats of perennials for their current project, the Tranquility Garden in Arneson Acres Park, meaning they have now a surplus of perennials offered for sale. Native perennials are available. For $3.50, one of five kinds of Milkweed is available to feed the Monarch butterfly pollinators. If someone is just starting a garden, either of flowers or vegetables, the Edina Garden Council plant sale has a variety of the most popular annuals, herbs, tomatoes (hybrid or heirloom) and peppers (sweet and hot). Prices for commercial vegetables, herbs and four-packs of annuals are the same as last year at $2.50.
The 11-inch hanging baskets are $25.
The sale is located at the Edina homes of two Edina Garden Councilmembers. The Council asks that participants respect the homeowners and the sale hours.
The sale sites are 6421 Indian Hills Road and 7013 Comanche Court.
The sale and checkout will be self-serve and safe-distancing practices will be followed. The Council is asking guests to wear a mask, maintain distances and bring their own carrying boxes, pen, envelope and check book or cash. No credit or debit cards will be accepted. Tally sheets are provided for payment, which should be dropped into an on-site lock box. Councilmembers will be on-site site to answer questions and share their enthusiasm about plants.
The community sale has been a tradition for 48 years. Proceeds fund garden improvements in Edina parks and public areas, plus horticultural scholarships for students in the metro area. For COVID-19 shopping instructions, a map to sites and further plant information, go to edinagardencouncil.org.
