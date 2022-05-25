The Rotary Club of Edina will host a race and equity series with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on Thursday, June 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave.
The event is the first part of the series, “Building An Inclusive Economy In Minnesota,” according to a news release.
Alene Tchourumoff, senior vice president of community development and the Center for Indian Country Development for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will give the keynote address and moderate a panel on the topic. Tchourumoff leads the bank’s engagement with communities throughout the Ninth District to promote
economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes as well as those living in Indian Country, the news release said. Her key focus areas include early childhood development and affordable housing.
Panelists of the event are Henry Jimenez, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Center; Kasey Kier, national community development manager for Bell Bank Mortgage; and Louis J. King III, CEO of Opportunities Industrialization Centers of America, or OIC of America, and Summit Academy OIC.
Cost for the luncheon is $20. Those interested but who cannot attend in person may participate for free through Zoom. Reservations are required and can be made online at edinarotary.org.
The second part in the series will be held Thursday, Oct. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.