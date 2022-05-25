The Rotary Club of Edina will host a race and equity series with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on Thursday, June 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave.

The event is the first part of the series, “Building An Inclusive Economy In Minnesota,” according to a news release.

Alene Tchourumoff, senior vice president of community development and the Center for Indian Country Development for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will give the keynote address and moderate a panel on the topic. Tchourumoff leads the bank’s engagement with communities throughout the Ninth District to promote

economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes as well as those living in Indian Country, the news release said. Her key focus areas include early childhood development and affordable housing.

Panelists of the event are Henry Jimenez, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Center; Kasey Kier, national community development manager for Bell Bank Mortgage; and Louis J. King III, CEO of Opportunities Industrialization Centers of America, or OIC of America, and Summit Academy OIC.

Cost for the luncheon is $20. Those interested but who cannot attend in person may participate for free through Zoom. Reservations are required and can be made online at edinarotary.org.

The second part in the series will be held Thursday, Oct. 6.

