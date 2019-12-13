Five area high school students won scholarships during Camp Enterprise last month.
Camp Enterprise, organized by the Rotary Club of Edina and Edina-Morningside Rotary Club, provides high school students with a unique opportunity to learn about leadership, business and the free enterprise system.
During the three-day autumn camp Nov. 7-9, presentations were made by business executives and entrepreneurs who shared their experiences with the students and answered questions about a variety of fields and interests. In addition, students participated in a series of customized team-building experiences.
The students broke into teams and focused the majority of their time at camp on a business case study which culminated in team presentations.
At the conclusion of camp and based on participation and leadership, five students were each awarded $1,000 scholarships. Scholarship winners were Katelynn Brandwick of Jefferson High School, Olivia Martel of Mound Westonka High School, Colin Roberts of Eagan High School, Reece Stallman of Alexandria High School and Sophie Thomas of Lakeville North High School.
About 120 students from the southern half of Minnesota and western Wisconsin participated in Camp Enterprise. Each student was sponsored by a Rotary Club. Fifteen mentors in business leadership were paired with counselors from North Central University, the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. More than 80 volunteers from Rotary Clubs throughout the state worked together to coordinate the event. Camp Enterprise utilizes the facilities of YMCA Twin Cities’ Camp Ihduhapi in Loretto, Minnesota.
Camp Enterprise of Minnesota was established by the Rotary Club of Alexandria and taken over by the Rotary Club of Edina in 1980. When the Edina-Morningside Rotary Club was chartered in 1990, the chapter became equal partners in the local project. There are approximately 25 such programs nationwide.
