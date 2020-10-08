The foundation of the Rotary Club of Edina, which provides grants for local and international causes, most recently funded an international grant to provide $5,000 for the Ejeda Hospital in Madagascar.
The Ejeda Hospital in Ejeda, Madagascar, is a Lutheran-Christian mission hospital that provides healthcare for more than 125,000 people living in extreme poverty in a remote area. Currently, the hospital does not have access to reliable and sustainable electricity or water to serve its thousands of patients each year. The next closest hospital is 90 kilometers north and does not staff full-time surgeons.
Additionally, the Rotary Club of Waconia-West Carver is leading a project to install solar energy panels on the hospital’s roof. With the panels, Ejeda’s physicians and nurses will be able to power the well pump to access clean water, store essential vaccines that must be refrigerated and do urgent surgery and lab work at the exact time it is needed.
Money for local and international grants awarded by the Edina Rotary Foundation is raised at an annual fall fundraiser and gala, and donations made throughout the year.
Rotary International, the overarching organization for the Edina club, brings together a global network of volunteer leaders that tackles humanitarian challenges around the world. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina, visit edinarotary.org.
