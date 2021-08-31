Tickets are on sale for the Edina Rotary Foundation’s annual fundraiser and gala.
Money for service projects and grants awarded by the Edina Rotary Foundation is raised at an annual fall fundraiser and gala and donations made throughout the year. Some of the club’s annual service projects include Camp Enterprise entrepreneurship camp and “Do the Right Thing” ethics seminar for teens, Thanksgiving meal and holiday gift distribution to families in need, youth exchange and park cleanup, according to a press release.
Last year, more than $30,000 in grants were awarded to area nonprofits, including ACES, Assistance League of Minneapolis, Cornerstone, Edina Fire Department, Gilda’s Club Twin Cities, Help at Your Door, Hope Academy, JSC Affective Sober Living, MAD DADS, My Very Own Bed, Oasis for Youth, Open Arms of Minnesota, Pillsbury United Communities, TreeHouse and Voices for Racial Justice. Other grants were awarded for international projects.
This year’s fundraiser, themed “Let’s Dance,” will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest. The event will feature dinner, dancing to music by the High and Mighty Band and a raffle.
“We so appreciate people’s willingness to contribute their time, talents and treasure,” said Rotary Club of Edina President Michael Stanzak. “Our gala is a chance to truly make a difference in people’s lives. Whether you can come dance with us and celebrate or make a financial contribution, all the monies raised will go a long way in our local and international grants to truly make the world a better place!”
Register online at edinarotary.org. Early-bird ticket pricing is available until Sept. 2. All tickets must be purchased no later than Sept. 23. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and organizations.
