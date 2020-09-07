The Rotary Club of Edina and the Rotary Club of EdinaMorningside will co-host a workshop on human trafficking 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
At the workshop, participants will learn about human sex trafficking in Edina and the surrounding area. They will learn to identify who is most at risk and steps that can be taken to prevent sexual assault in families and in their communities. Speakers of “End Human Trafficking”:
• Jessica Bartholomew, retired police officer and founder and Executive Director of Anti Child Trafficking United, a Minnesota nonprofit that educates communities on preventing child trafficking.
• John Turnipseed, Executive Vice President of Urban Ventures, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the Minneapolis community he once terrorized as a gang member.
• Jennifer Gaines, trafficking survivor and owner of Affective Sober Living by JCS, a sober home for women in recovery.
“According to the United Nations Inter-Agency Project on Human Trafficking, human trafficking, often referred to as modern-day slavery, is the sale of adults and children into commercial sexual servitude and forced or bonded labor,” said Rotarian Renee Harberts, one of the organizers of the workshop. “Human trafficking is the second-largest – and fast-growing – criminal industry in the world. That’s why education on the topic is an important Rotary initiative.”
Seating is limited to 96 members of the two Rotary clubs and their guests. However, the general public may participate in the workshop via Zoom at no cost.
Register online at EdinaRotary.org. Upon registration, participants will receive a link the Zoom meeting.
The Rotary Club of Edina meets Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave. Members can also participate via Zoom. For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina, visit EdinaRotary.org. For more information on the “End Human Trafficking” workshop contact Renee Harberts, 612-804-5687 or reneejharberts@comcast.net.
