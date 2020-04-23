Rotary International District 5950 Club of Edina, Minneapolis and Roseville is providing funding for raised garden beds at The Sheridan Story.
The Sheridan Story is a nonprofit that works to address food insecurity for children in the metro area. It provides nutritious food to children at times when they aren’t at school to access meal programs. The Sheridan Story has identified approximately 4,000 square feet of its leased property in Roseville to convert into a produce garden to expand its fresh produce program.
With approximately $12,000 in funding from Rotary International District 5950 and the three clubs, the existing sod from the northwest corner of Patton Road will be removed and the area covered with woodchips. It will be fenced and contain raised garden beds to grow produce, which will be provided at no charge to participants. The gardens are expected to be planted in May.
“We are so grateful to the Edina Rotary for the sponsorship of our community garden,” said Rob Williams, executive director at The Sheridan Story. “With their partnership, we will be able to triple the amount of fresh produce we are able to provide for children in our community.”
Info: edinarotary.org
