The foundation of the Rotary Club of Edina recently awarded a grant of $2,000 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the world’s leading nonprofit health agency dedicated to helping children and adults with muscular dystrophy and related diseases.
Each June, the Minnesota/Dakotas MDA office hosts two weeks of summer camp where hundreds of children attend life-changing overnight camps. Camp gives children a chance to discover new interests while gaining self-confidence, making lifelong friendships and experiencing the independence of being away from home. Every activity is adapted and individually tailored to the abilities of each camper.
The grant from the Rotary Club of Edina will be used to purchase flip-top water bottles with straws for the campers. The bottles create more adaptability and accessibility to campers who are not able to open a water bottle with their hands and ensure proper hydration. Because camp will not be held this year, the water bottles will be purchased for the 2021 camp. The club also provided funding for water bottles in 2018 and 2019. Money for grants awarded by the Edina Rotary Foundation is raised at an annual fall fundraiser and gala and donations made throughout the year.
