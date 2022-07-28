Edina Rotarian Tim Murphy was recently awarded the Regional Service Award for a Polio Free World for 2021-2022 by Rotary International, which recognizes Rotarians who show significant active personal service toward the goal of polio eradication, according to a Rotary of Edina news release. Murphy was one of eight Rotarians or Rotaractors from across the world to receive this award.

Murphy, a member of the Rotary Club of Edina since 1995, has been a champion and supporter of polio eradication, Rotary International’s signature project. Since 1988, Rotary and its partners have worked to reduce the number of wild poliovirus cases. In 1988, there were 350,000 global cases in 125 countries. Last year, there were five total wild poliovirus cases in two countries, the news release said.

