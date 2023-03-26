An Edina Rotarian who leads the Edina Rotary Global Scholars program at Edina High School was named the 2023 AFS-USA Global Educator of the Year.

AFS-USA, the largest partner in a worldwide network of nonprofit, volunteer-based international education organizations, recently announced that Lindsey Smaka, a science and teacher and a global studies leader at Edina High School, earned the award.

