The Edina and Richfield Parks & Recreation departments, in partnership with Southdale Center, will host Vehicle Day 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in a parking lot outside the shopping mall. Families will be able to get up close to fire trucks, police cars, snow plows and more, according to a city press release.
All ages are welcome at this free event, but children must be supervised by an adult. Those in attendance will be encouraged to climb into the driver’s seat of many of the vehicles.
Vehicle Day will be held rain or shine. Cameras are allowed.
“We are excited to showcase some of our favorite City vehicles for families to enjoy,” Edina’s Assistant Director of Parks & Facilities Tracy Petersen said in the press release. Edina’s vehicles will include a street sweeper, sewer camera truck and two park maintenance vehicles.
For more information, contact the Edina Parks & Recreation Department, mail@edinamn.gov, or the Richfield Parks & Recreation Department, recreation@richfieldmn.gov.
