Two Edina residents will star in an upcoming production of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical,” presented by the Children’s Theatre Company, according to a news release.
Harry Lawler, who attends the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Arts, will play the role of Roderick, Greg Heffley’s older brother, and Indra Khariwala, an Edina High School student, will play the role of Chirag Gupta.
The production, based on The New York Times best-selling “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series and media franchise, will run April 22 through June 18. The series’ author/illustrator, Jeff Kinney, is the recipient of six Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and is published in 66 languages. The books have also been brought to the silver screen five times, including the latest film released on Disney+ in 2021, the news release said.
Kinney states in the news release, “I’m incredibly excited to see Greg Heffley and his Wimpy world spring to life onstage at Children’s Theatre Company, which puts on amazing, first-class productions. It’s enormously gratifying as an author to have my work in the hands of such a talented team.”
“Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg ... no way,” a description of the musical said. “See Jeff Kinney’s popular character take center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!”
“We are thrilled to have this wonderfully reimagined version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical on our stage,” stated Children’s Theatre Company Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. “This musical adapted from the beloved and hilarious books by Jeff Kinney takes us deep into the wild and woolly world of middle school. It is a tale that celebrates the power of friendship and how we all can learn what truly matters in life. We are so excited to have you see what this extraordinary creative team and amazing cast will bring to the stage.”
ASL-interpreted performances will take place Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5, at 5 p.m. An audio-described performance will take place Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. and a sensory-friendly performance will occur Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m.
The production will run on the UnitedHealth Group Stage at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, where the Children’s Theatre Company is located. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/wimpy or by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400. Ticket prices range from $15 to $78.
