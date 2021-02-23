Edina residents told the city last week that they were seeing yellow water around Minnehaha Creek.
Since then, the city determined the cause to be groundwater entering an Edina storm pump station. The station is located at the Meadowbrook Golf Course on the St. Louis Park and Hopkins border.
The city had first tweeted about the situation Feb. 17, reassuring residents that the yellow water was not sewage. At the time, the city indicated that pumping at the location had stopped. In an updated tweet, the city clarified that the city of St. Louis Park was not involved.
There are no other updates on the situation at this time.
