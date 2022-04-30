Edina residents can participate in the Step To It Challenge to win prizes and help Edina beat other Hennepin County communities in the fitness activity.

The monthlong challenge begins May 1. It’s free to participate, and anyone of any age or ability can join in, a city news release said.

Participants don’t need to start a new activity, as many daily tasks and games, from gardening to softball, count as steps.

Participants track their own activity and submit the information. Each activity is converted to steps.

Edina’s top stepper in 2021 logged more than 1 million steps. The Edina winner in the age 65 and up category counted nearly 427,000 steps.

Last year, Edina was beaten by Brooklyn Park and Minnetonka Beach, the news release said.

Participants can select Edina as their community to walk for, whether they live or work in the city.

“We want everyone to join in,” Recreation Supervisor Nicole Gorman said in the news release. “It’s an easy, fun way to get motivated to be a little healthier and happier.” She recommends signing up with friends, family or co-workers to encourage activity or compete against each other.

Prizes include tickets to a Minnesota Twins game.

To sign up, go to steptoit.org. Activity tracking begins May 1.

Previous participants must create a new account as the old ones are deleted annually for privacy.

For questions, go to edinamn.gov/steptoit or contact Gorman at ngorman@edinamn.gov.

