As part of Radon Action Month, the city of Edina’s Health Division is offering $5 test kits to residents.
Radon is an odorless and colorless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It can enter and build up in homes through unsealed areas, such as cracks in a concrete slab. The accumulation can reach dangerous levels, which a city news release said is why testing is important.
“There is no safe level of radon. Testing the current radon level in your home is the first step toward figuring out what you need to do to keep your family safe. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends testing your home every 2-5 years,” Lee Renneke, the city’s environmental health specialist, said in the news release.
Testing takes three to seven days and is best done during the heating season. Tests should also be conducted in the lowest level of the house that is occupied often.
To obtain a radon test kit, residents can enter the Edina Police Department exterior door, which is located to the right of the main doors to Edina City Hall, 4801 50th St. W. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Radon kits can also be found at home improvement stores and online for about $10 to $15.
The city said residents should not rely on the test results of their neighbor’s homes. A house next door can have different levels of radon, the news release noted.
If a home’s level is at or above 4 piC/L, owners should consider verification testing and having a radon mitigation system installed, the city said. The Minnesota Department of Health keeps a list of certified radon mitigation contractors at bit.ly/380R31s. More information about radon in Minnesota can be found by visiting health.state.mn.us/radon.
More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the U.S., according to the Minnesota Department of Health website. To help raise awareness, the Environmental Protection Agency designated January as National Radon Awareness Month.
For more information on the city test kits, contact Renneke at 952-826-0464 or lrenneke@edinamn.gov.
