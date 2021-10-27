Emilie Buchwald, an Edina resident and co-founder of the prominent local literary press, Milkweed Editions, will launch a book next month in celebration of the publisher’s 40th anniversary.
The book tells the story of the Minneapolis-based literary press’ first quarter-century as Buchwald served as its publisher for 24 years. By the end of her time with the publisher, it had received more than 200 awards and prizes and had put millions of books in circulation.
The book, called “A Milkweed Chronicle: The Formative Years of a Literary Nonprofit Press,” is a memoir for the Edina resident, delving into her founding of the literary-visual art journal Milkweed Chronicle, which morphed into the nonprofit press Milkweed Editions.
Buchwald is now the founding publisher of The Gryphon Press, which publishes “children’s picture books celebrating the human-animal bond,” according to Buchwald’s bio.
She has received numerous awards, including the McKnight Distinguished Artist Award, the Kay Sexton Award, the A.P. Anderson Award and more.
A virtual 40th Anniversary Celebration event will also take place Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6:30-7:15 p.m. To register, go to trimurl.co/78gvdk/.
