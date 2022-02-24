Edina resident Ede Rice recently received the the United States Golf Association’s Joe Dey Award, which recognizes those who have given their service to the game of golf, according to a news release.
Rice, who is currently vice president of the Minnesota Golf Association, is in line to be elected the state association’s next president in 2022.
Before her current role, Rice served as president of the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association, where she played a major role in its merger with the MGA in 2017. She was also the first woman to serve on the Western Golf Association’s Board of Governors, where she took on the roles of leader, rules official, mentor and game supporter for over 35 years. She also officiated 39 USGA championships and other golf events at the local, state and national level.
Rice has also been a supporter of the Evans Scholar program as she has served on several committees.
The award was named after Joseph C. Dey Jr., who served as USGA’s executive director from 1934-1968 and was the first commissioner of the PGA Tour. The Joe Dey award has been presented since 1996.
In addition to Rice, other individuals were also honored with awards this year by USGA. They were David Franklin “Frank” Dobie, who won the Green Section Award, and Derek Markham, the Herbert Warren Wind Book Award recipient.
“We need more people in golf like Ede, Frank and Derek, who are ensuring that the game of golf is better for all of us 50 or 100 years from now,” Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, said in the news release. “Just as Fowler did a century ago, we can be inspired and learn from the past as we propel the game forward, and these awards are a shining light for all of us.”
