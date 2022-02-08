Edina resident James Carey, who is president and managing partner of SiebenCarey, will receive the 2022 Alumni Achievement Award from St. John’s University.
The award will be presented during a 40th class reunion June 25, according to a news release.
“I’m truly honored to receive the Alumni Achievement Award,” Carey said in the news release. “My education at St. John’s University played an instrumental role in developing me as a human being and teaching me to respect others. When we sit at the table with our peers
and choose to value their experiences as much as our own, we lift each other up – nothing is more important, especially
following a tragic accident or life-changing event. I’ve tried to live each day with this in mind as I practice law and help others.”
Carey graduated from St. John’s in 1982. He began his career in law as a clerk and researcher at the law firm SiebenCarey. He later received a J.D. from the William
Mitchell College of Law in 1987 and joined the firm as an attorney. In 2008, Carey became a managing partner.
During his 35-year career in law, Carey has received numerous honors, including being named Lawyer of the Year in personal injury litigation by Best Lawyers of America, being listed in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and being recognized by Super Lawyers as a top personal injury lawyer in Minnesota.
“Jim has always had the courage and dedication to the client to do the right thing, even
if it’s the hard thing,” Harry Sieben, retired president of SiebenCarey, said in the press release.
Sieben said in the award nomination, “He weighs the risks and decisions from the perspective of what’s right for the client. He’s applied this same approach to his service to hundreds of thousands of constituents as a three-term Park Commissioner in Hennepin County.”
In addition to an extensive law career, Carey has been involved in community work. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Family Foundation and is a member of the Men’s Club at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina.
“I’m a fellow alumnus of St. John’s University and have been close friends with Jim since grade school,” Mike Larson, one of eight St. John’s University classmates who nominated Carey for the award, said in the news release. “One thing that’s remained a constant throughout every stage of Jim’s
life is his impeccable character. He’s a
talented and charismatic lawyer with an incredible work ethic. He’s also a loving father, devoted husband and grandfather, a highly regarded mentor, and a loyal friend.”
