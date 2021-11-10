Edina resident Audrey Taylor will make her Stages Theatre Company debut this holiday season in Elf the Musical, Jr.
The Hopkins-based Stages Theatre Company recently announced the return of live indoor theatre as it presents Elf the Musical, Jr. The musical, based on the holiday film from New Line Cinema, will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 27.
Tickets are on sale now for the all-ages production, directed by Stages Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett.
“I am so excited to be included in a Stages production for the first time. I have a few friends from school in the cast with me so I’m just delighted to be a part of this group!” Taylor, a Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior, said in a Stages Theatre news release. “I like meeting new people and watching other people’s personalities shine on stage.”
Taylor will play the roles of Charlotte and ensemble.
Boren-Barrett said in the news release that the company is “thrilled to bring this SparkleJollyTwinkle, full scale musical to life for families this season. When last produced in 2019, Elf the Musical, Jr. was one of the most popular productions STC has produced in its 37-year history.”
She added, “The story, music and dancing are such a celebratory way to spend time together. Remember as Buddy says, ‘The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear’ and we can’t wait to share the joy LIVE and in-person with all of (you.)”
Tickets are $25 for adults; $21 for seniors (60+); $18 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and free (ages 0-2).
Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions. To purchase individual tickets, go to stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.
Elf the Musical, Jr. is selling to a limited capacity of 50% to allow for social distancing and will require all audience members 18-plus a to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result that is taken within 72 hours of the performance, as well as a photo ID. For complete details on the company’s safety procedures and protocols, go to stagestheatre.org/covid.
