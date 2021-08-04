Bonnie Ziskin, who lives in Edina during the summers, will be hosting an open house to showcase her art, called Zoey Art, including typically acrylic paint on canvasses, fused glass pieces and handmade quilts.
The open house is scheduled for Aug. 9, 10 and 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Ziskin’s studio, 11014 Cedar Lake Road, Minnetonka.
Ziskin, who has survived two battles with stage four lung cancer, donates a percentage of her net profits to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation.
To learn more and view a catalog of Ziskin’s pieces, go to zoey-art.com.
