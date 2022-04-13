Stella Schlegelmilch, left, who plays the role of Kai, poses for a photo with Corinne Brooks, who plays the role of “Small Idea.” The pair holds the book the musical is based off of, which was written by Kobi Yamada. (Photo courtesy Stages Theatre Company)
Corinne Brooks, a fifth-grader from Edina, is making her Stages Theatre Company debut in the musical, “What Do You Do With An Idea?” in the role of “Small Idea,” according to a press release.
The musical, based on the book written by Kobi Yamada, follows the journey of Kai, a young child who seeks to figure out “‘What DO you do with an idea?’ At first, it seems the best thing to do is ignore it. But when it won’t be ignored, they nurture it. And then, despite doubt and fear, this idea grows and grows, until one day the answer becomes abundantly clear,” the news release said. Kai is played by Stella Schlegelmilch.
The musical adaptation was initially commissioned by the theater company in February of 2020 with an original production slot in the spring of 2021. The adaptation continued to be developed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic despite delays, the news release said. The young cast met in Zoom meetings and virtual listen-throughs, and was finally able to be in a room together for final rehearsal draft completion, the release added.
The musical, directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson, runs through May 8 and is recommended for all ages. Tickets begin at $14.
A performance with ASL interpretations and audio descriptions will take place Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. A sensory-friendly performance will take place Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m.
To purchase tickets, go to stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (60-plus) and $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and children ages 0-2 get in at no charge. Group pricing is available.
