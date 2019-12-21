The Bloomington-based Minnesota Health Action Group has named Edina resident Mamie Segall as president and CEO of the nonprofit health care coalition.
Before joining The Minnesota Health Action Group, Segall served as associate chief counsel at Cigna, where she led the legal teams for the pharmacy, behavioral health and medical products businesses while serving on the business leadership teams. She has also held leadership positions at UnitedHealthcare, Fairview and Diversified Pharmaceutical Services. Before entering the health care industry, Segall served 10 years as an assistant attorney general in the Minnesota office of Attorney General Skip Humphrey. In that role, she prosecuted health care fraud, vulnerable adult abuse and neglect, and led a successful statewide public policy effort to reform Minnesota’s Vulnerable Adults Act.
“Mamie has proven expertise in business strategy and health care policy from the provider, payer, and consumer perspectives. This will be essential as we continue to push for collaboration and meaningful change for those who pay for health care across our state,” said Ken Horstman, chairman of the board for The Minnesota Health Action Group and senior director of total compensation for the University of Minnesota. “Whether supporting existing efforts to improve mental health parity or identifying new ways to make health benefits more affordable, Mamie is the right person to lead the organization into the future.”
In addition to her for-profit experience, Segall is well-versed in nonprofit leadership, having served a two-year term as the president of the Edina Community Foundation. She was the founding chairperson for the foundation’s Edina Challenge collaborative, which focused on helping disadvantaged youth. Segall also serves on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Elder Justice Center and is a member of the Edina Morningside Rotary Club. Segall is a cum laude graduate of the Harvard Law School and an honors graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she studies economics and political science.
“The Action Group has been a driving force for health care innovation in Minnesota for more than 30 years and I am thrilled to join this dynamic and passionate team of health care professionals,” said Segall. “Employer and consumer health care purchasers in all corners of Minnesota are counting on The Action Group and its members to advocate for their needs and identify real-life solutions that impact cost, quality, and outcomes while helping people live their best lives.”
