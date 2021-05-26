Richard Thieme, an Edina resident, author and professional speaker who talks on security and intelligence matters as they relate to humanity, spoke about his new book, “Mobius: A Memoir,” at live-stream event last week.
The event, hosted by Minneapolis-based Magers & Quinn Booksellers, features a conversation between Thieme and Jennifer Granick, an activist and author addressing issues related to modern surveillance. This event was the second of a two-part conversation series between Thieme and Granick.
“Mobius: A Memoir,” which was published at the end of March, is a fictional tale, but with underlying truths, about the intersection of deception, intelligence work and romance, Thieme said.
“Mobius: A Memoir” is Thieme’s sixth book. He has been a keynote at security conferences in 14 countries with a myraid of clients, ranging from U.S. security entities to multinational companies, he said.
Granick works to fight for civil liberties in an era of digital technology and surveillance. She is the surveillance and cybersecurity counsel with the ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. Granick is also the author of the book “American Spies: Modern Surveillance, Why You Should Care, and What To Do About It,” and won the Palmer Civil Liberties Prize in 2016.
To watch the either of the two conversations between Thieme and Granick, go to trimurl.co/SKPz7r.
