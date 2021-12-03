Edina resident Barbara La Valleur recently released her new paperback book, “Front Row Gal,” on Amazon.
The 13-chapter book, released Nov. 2, covers the author’s early childhood, including a traumatic experience at the age of 12, her college years, experiences as a Red Cross volunteer, her travels, famous people she’s met, heartbreaks and her involvement with Landmark Worldwide, an educational company with an office in Edina.
One chapter is broken up into four five-year periods when she lived in Europe. In the book, she includes excerpts of letters to her mother that she wrote over those years.
“One of the most amusing encounters I’ve had with famous people occurred right after returning from Europe,” La Valleur said in a press release. “It was when President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, came to Minneapolis twice during the 1994 campaign season.”
La Valleur also notes in her memoir that she received the Edina Mayor’s Individual Service Commendation in 2017 for her work on the Edina Arts and Culture Commission, where she also served as Public Art Edina chair.
A Meet & Greet with La Valleur by the Edina Reads program in collaboration with the Edina Senior Center & Edina Library will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Edina Senior Center. It is recommended that attendees order their copy on Amazon if they would like the author’s signature.
