Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized Tom Lany of Edina, one of six honorees statewide to receive the 2020 CEO Award of Excellence. The award recognizes exceptional employees who demonstrate outstanding leadership, inspire colleagues, drive innovation and build community.
“I am so proud of our honorees,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “In their own unique ways, they show amazing dedication, professionalism, creativity and compassion in their work to support our mission of service that inspires hope, changes lives and builds community.”
Lany, who is a digital marketing manager, was recognized for his deep knowledge, technical expertise, problem-solving capabilities and creativity on major organization-wide online initiatives – including virtual fundraising events this year that raised record support to serve more Minnesotans during the pandemic. He also recently created an effective online solution to better connect Minnesotans to the organization’s services and was noted for mentoring interns and equipping colleagues on digital tools to create greater awareness about their services.
Colleagues said they admire his strong work ethic, exceptional project management skills, patience on complex assignments and congenial nature.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of the organization, go to lssmn.org.
