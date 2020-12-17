Longtime Edina resident Nancy Polomis received the Community Associations Institute-Minnesota “Business Partner Excellence in Service” Vision Award.
This award program recognizes individuals and companies for their outstanding achievements in the community association industry. Award winners and nominees must demonstrate high standards of service and a commitment to excellence.
Polomis is a real estate attorney and partner at Hellmuth & Johnson, focusing her practice on community associations. She was recently named to the 2021 Best Lawyers in America list for real estate and recognized by Twin Cities Business as one of the 2020 Notable Women in Law. She is a frequent speaker for continuing education seminars and is a regular resource contributor to several print and online publications, according to a Hellmuth & Johnson press release.
Polomis obtained her J.D. cum laude from the William Mitchell College of Law and her B.A. from the College of Saint Benedict. She is a longtime resident of Edina, having graduated from Edina-West High School and then later returning to Edina with her husband to raise their family.
To learn more about Community Associations Institute-Minnesota, visit cai-mn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.