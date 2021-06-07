Edina resident Payal Doshi will release her new book for young readers June 15, called “Rea and the Blood of the Nectar.”

The book, which will be published by Mango and Marigold Press, follows the fictional journey of 12-year-old Rea, from Darjeeling, India. It delves into topics like learning to make friends, fighting for what is right, discovering oneself and understanding complex family dynamics.

Doshi has a master’s degree in creative writing (fiction) from The New School in New York. Having lived in the United Kingdom and United States, Doshi said she noticed a lack of Indian protagonists in global children’s fiction and one day wrote the opening paragraph to what would become her first children’s novel, a press release said.

Doshi was born and raised in Mumbai, India. “Rea and the Blood of the Nectar,” which is the first book in “The Chronicles of Astranthia” series, is her debut middle-grade novel. A middle-grade novel generally means it caters to kids between the ages of eight and 12.

