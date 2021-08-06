David Jamison, an Edina resident and senior mortgage consultant at Rainbow Mortgage, a local Minneapolis mortgage company that assists clients with home mortgage financing, was one of several mortgage brokers to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange July 21.
As part of National Mortgage Broker’s Day, United Wholesale Mortgage, a wholesale and purchase mortgage lender, invited 75 independent mortgage brokers to the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell. Winners were chosen based on a contest the company launched, which required brokers nationwide to submit stories on how they impacted borrowers. There were a total of 1,000 submissions, and Jamison was one of the winners chosen to be honored at the Stock Exchange.
“The trip to the New York Stock Exchange was awesome. To be able to be on the floor where so much history has been made and great companies have been traded was awe inspiring,” Jamison said in the press release. “Being able to be in the room with 75 other mortgage brokers from around the country was fun as much as it was humbling. I was truly inspired by the trip, not only being on the floor, but also the camaraderie of meeting the other brokers from around the country.”
