The Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants recently named Vinh Dang, an Edina resident, as its 2021 Preceptor of the Year at its annual spring conference. The Preceptor/Mentor of the Year is a physician assistant who has been instrumental in supporting the professional growth of another individual within the past 12 months. The Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants’ Awards Committee selects the annual recipient based on nominations submitted.
Dang practices at Allina Health Orthopedics in Edina as an orthopedic physician assistant. In addition to having a robust clinical and surgical practice and a good reputation with patients, he is well-known to local physician assistant programs where he has served as adjunct faculty member and mentored and precepted countless students in the field, according to a press release. An individual who nominated Dang for the award described first meeting him as an 8th grader and a patient, and being inspired to become a physician assistant, which was achieved due to Dang’s mentorship, they said.
“I am humbled and honored to be receiving this award,” Dang said. “Thank you to the students who nominated me. It is a very special honor and am excited to be calling them my colleagues soon.”
He added, “In life, we are given choices that will determine our path. We are never sure of the outcome of those choices or whether that path will lead us to accomplish our goals. But if given the proper advice and guidance, coupled with good work ethic and desire, at least we may have the possibility of fulfilling those goals. I would not be here without the advice and guidance I sought from my mentors, professors, and preceptors.”
For more information about the Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants, go to minnesotapa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.