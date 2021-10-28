Patricia Langer, a piano teacher from Edina, has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame, a designation recognizing the work of North America’s most committed and passionate piano educators. This year marks the second class of honorees, following the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2019, according to a Steinway & Sons news release.
Langer holds a bachelor’s degree in both piano performance and teaching in addition to a master’s degree in music therapy. She has been a teacher for the past 52 years. Langer served as vice president of the Minnesota Music Teachers Association from 1976-1981, chairing the annual Contest and Honors Concert. In 1997 and 1998, she was elected vice president of the State Minnesota Music Teachers Association Convention. Langer served as president of the Minnesota River Valley Music Teacher’s Association from 1999-2006, where she helped establish five annual recitals and programs. Then, in 2015-2017, she was president of the Minneapolis Music Teachers Forum.
Schmitt Music has been the Edina area’s only official Steinway piano store since 1961, the news release said.
A total of 44 teachers from the U.S. and Canada were inducted into the Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. Each of the teachers’ names are now shown on a commemorative display inside the historic Steinway factory in New York City.
“Music education has been a cornerstone of our historic company since the late 1800s, and today is no different,” Gavin English, president of Steinway & Sons Americas, said in the news release. For more information on Steinway & Sons, go to steinway.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.