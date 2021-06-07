The YMCA of the North’s Equity Innovation Center, with the help of advertising agency Preston Kelly, recently launched a new interactive, online experience called Break Your Bias that features a diverse group of 12 Minnesotans, including Edina resident Peter Tressel.
The YMCA’s Equity Innovation Center is an organization working to develop solutions to disrupt long-standing social inequities and advance system changes through educational experiences. They launched the experience with the help of Preston Kelly, the Minneapolis-based Good Wins agency, according to a press release.
The experience is meant to provide more people with an easy way to begin recognizing their own biases and to find resources to continue educating themselves. It does this through virtual learning experiences that address their preconceived notions. The goal is for people to identify their own biases and take a first step to address them. It also guides people to YMCA diversity, equity and inclusion resources in order to learn more about different perspectives and bring greater understanding to their communities.
When participants visit the “Break Your Bias” website, they will be introduced to 12 diverse Minnesotans. These are Minnesotans who are of different races, ages, sexual orientations, immigrant statuses, social expressions, mental health struggles, religious and political affiliations and more.
The experience asks participants to choose the person they think fits the answer to questions, based merely on guessing and appearance. The hope is that the actual answers will surprise and provoke a desire to keep going and learn more. Following the questions, participants will be prompted to dive deeper into videos and actions that can be taken. The videos have varying durations, ranging from one to 10 minutes.
“I know I hold biases and I’ve experienced other people’s biases toward me,” Tressel, the senior vice president and creative director at Preston Kelly, said in the press release.
“Some are obvious and some are implicit but none add anything positive to our relationships with each other. With this project we want to help take a first step toward recognizing our own shortcomings and embracing the differences of others.”
Other aspects of the experience include tips for having conversations on bias, a resource list of bias-breaking books, podcasts, films, and more, and videos of some of the 12 Minnesotans who put themselves into this project.
The videos dive deeper into their stories, what people assume about them, their own experiences with bias and how they are working to overcome that.
Digital development firm Pixelsmith and content studio Soona also helped put together this project.
To participate, go to breakyourbias.com.
