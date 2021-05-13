On May 17, a Twin Cities PBS original documentary titled, “Armed with Language,” will premiere, featuring an Edina resident who speaks about her brother. The film honors the role played by second-generation Japanese Americans known as Nisei who trained in Minnesota at Camp Savage and Fort Snelling during World War II. The film was created by Twin Cities PBS as part of its Minnesota Experience series, according to a Japanese American Citizens League press release.
In May 1942, the Military Intelligence Service Language School was relocated from San Francisco to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. More than 6,000 Nisei men and women received accelerated and intensive training as translators, interrogators, interpreters and Japanese military specialists. Military Intelligence Service Language School graduates served on secret missions accompanying the United States Army, Navy and Marine Corps, and British, Australian, New Zealand, Canadian, Chinese and Indian combat units fighting the Japanese military.
Sally Sudo, a resident of Edina and member of the Twin Cities chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, talked about her brother, Joe Ohno, who volunteered to serve in the Military Intelligence Service while she and the rest of her family were incarcerated at Minidoka, Idaho.
The history of the Japanese Americans who served in the highly classified Military Intelligence Service were not publicly known until after the records were released following the Freedom of Information Act in 1972.
The hour-long documentary premieres in the Twin Cities on TPT 2 on May 17 at 8 p.m. The film can be streamed online at tpt.org after May 17.
