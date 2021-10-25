The Sheltering Arms Foundation recently announced that five women leaders, including Joan Gudorf of Edina, have joined its board of trustees. The foundation, which serves areas in and around the Twin Cities, funds nonprofits and gives support for policies that aid children and families without many resources.
The new members will bring the Sheltering Arms’ board to 20 trustees. A trustee, which is a volunteer position, serves up to two three-year terms and is a woman member of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota. Board members are selected based on their backgrounds, skills and experiences and represent congregations throughout state, according to a news release.
“Our work as a board this year will have heightened importance given our community’s current and historic racial trauma,” the new board president, Andrea Larson, said in the news release.
“A few years ago, we started our diversity, equity, and inclusion training. Now we are launching into a two-year contract with an incredible organization to help us dive into what anti-racism means for us as a board and as individuals, how to create a long-term plan for having a shared language and shared understanding, and how we actualize what that looks like in our grantmaking, our advocacy, our partnerships, and in our investments.”
Gudorf, a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis, has volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, in projects on the Gulf Coast for Habitat for Humanity and in Guatemala with Friends of San Lucas, according to the news release. She is currently is a school social worker in St. Paul, and has previously served as a clinical social worker.
The other new trustees are Sarah Elizabeth Babbitt, Ifeyinwa Ikegwuani, Kathy Schweikart and Lisa Westberg.
For more information, go to sheltering-arms.org.
