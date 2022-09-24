The Sheltering Arms Foundation has announced that Edina resident Emily Reichenbach has been elected to its board of trustees.
The foundation, based in Minneapolis, funds nonprofit organizations and supports policies that benefit Minnesota children and their families who have the least access to resources.
Reichenbach, a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, volunteers at her children’s school. She has volunteered as not-for-profit arts consultant with the Chicago Arts & Business Council, served on St. Stephen’s vestry, and served as a contributing member and grants committee member of GivingWMN.
She is a freelance writer currently assisting architecture and design firms with marketing writing. She is a second-generation Sheltering Arms trustee, as her mother was on the board in the 1990s and was board president in 1995.
Reichenbach is one of two new trustees to be elected this year, in addition to a new board president – all Minnesota women who are leaders and active volunteers in their communities, a press release from the foundation noted. St. Paul resident Esther Garubanda was the other trustee elected, and Cecily Cutshall of Minneapolis was elected board president for the fiscal year 2022-23.
The new additions bring the Sheltering Arms’ board roster to 19 trustees. Trustees, who serve up to two three-year terms, are women members of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota who volunteer their time and expertise to guide the foundation.
Board members are selected for their diverse skills, backgrounds and experiences, and represent congregations throughout Minnesota. They are responsible for being the fiduciary and strategic leaders of the organization.
Since its inception as a grantmaking foundation in 1983, the Sheltering Arms Foundation foundation has provided more than 1,390 grants totaling just over $17.25 million. The next deadline for grant applications is in January 2023.
For information about submitting a grant request, volunteering or donating to the foundation, visit sheltering-arms.org or call 612-871-9210 (toll-free: 866-871-9210).
