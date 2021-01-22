Amy Wolff, an Edina resident, has co-authored a book with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington, called “Build Wealth Like A Shark.” The book launched Jan. 19, and features insights from 31 of North America’s leading business, financial and investment authorities.
In this book, readers will hear from Harrington, the original “shark” from ABC’s Shark Tank; Scott Keffer, an international business growth coach; Amy Wolff, a financial educator, author, and wealth planner for women; and 28 other leading authorities who share strategies, tips, and real-world stories. The co-authors were carefully selected by Harrington and Keffer.
In her book chapter, “Avoid Divorce Disasters – Choose to Thrive Financially,” Wolff discusses major mistakes to avoid in order to help protect and grow wealth after divorce.
Readers will also discover the biggest financial and tax obstacles to build and keep wealth, the principle of “true wealth,” the seven major financial blind spots, how to avoid one of the worst retirement-income strategies; and the three reasons never to invest in real estate.
Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand and a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced over $5 billion in global sales and the launch of more than 500 products. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.