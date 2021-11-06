Claire Dempsey, an Edina resident, has been recently added to The Nature Conservancy’s regional Board of Trustees. In addition to Dempsey, four others were inducted onto the board, which oversees the organization’s work in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The Nature Conservancy, based in Arlington, Virgina, is a environmental organization that works to support conservation efforts.
Dempsey, a former marketing and business professional, said in a news release that the organization’s mission to conserve land and water is important. “I hope to help TNC make real progress right here in Minnesota on climate change and protecting biodiversity. We live in a fabulous and unique state. I’d like to help it stay that way for generations to come,” she said in the news release.
The other trustees recently added to the regional board are David Bryant, Tadd Johnson, David Mortenson and Peg Skold.
