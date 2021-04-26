The Independent Community Bankers of America announced that Edina resident and community banker, Harry Wahlquist, President/CEO of Star Bank, was appointed to serve on its Agriculture & Rural America Committee.

The Independent Community Bankers of America is the nation’s voice for community banks.

“I am honored to represent our industry and share my many years of experience as a community banker and civic leader to help ICBA communicate the positive story of community banking,” Wahlquist said in a press release. “Community banks are trusted relationship-based lenders, invested in the success of their customers and the economic prosperity of their community.”

In addition to helping shape and advocate the Independent Community Bankers of America’s national policy positions and programs, Wahlquist’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Minnesota to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between rural and agriculture-focused community banks and the Independent Community Bankers of America’s staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.

“Harry Wahlquist is a banker who is highly respected in his community and by industry peers,” said the Independent Community Bankers of America Chairman Robert M. Fisher, president and CEO of Tioga State Bank in Spencer, New York.

