In honor of Veterans Day, the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented Quilts of Valor to three deserving Twin Cities veterans of the Vietnam War.
Each Quilt of Valor recipient is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which is awarded to members of the United States military who have been wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy.
The 2022 Quilt of Valor recipients are East Bethel resident Philip Perron, Edina businessman John J. Sorich III and Woodbury resident, Joseph L. Coopet, Jr. The quilts were presented to each veteran in private ceremonies with family and friends.
Perron volunteered for service in 1968 with the United States Army and participated in the horrific Battle of Hamburger Hill. Perron ran up and down the 937-meter-high jungle mountain every day of the ten-day battle. He was wounded on his last run, but still had the strength to carry his medic back down the hill. Perron’s experience is recorded at West Point’s Center for Oral History.
Sorich and Coopet first met in 1969 when they served together in the 11th Armored Cavalry “Black Horse” Regiment of the United States Army. This famous regiment was established in 1901 and has a history of service in both World Wars as well as Vietnam. The two veterans reunited in the 1980s and have become good friends.
Sorich hails from a dedicated military family. In Vietnam, Sorich’s unit sustained heavy combat losses. Of the 120 men in his Alpha Unit, 21 were killed and 60 were severely wounded. After returning home, he was called with his unit to guard the White House during Vietnam War protests in May 1970. Among other decorations, Sorich was awarded the Purple Heart with One Cluster, the Vietnamese Cross for Gallantry and the Bronze Star with Valor. His reflections on his service are recorded as part of Minnesota PBS’s “Minnesota Remembers Vietnam” project.
Explaining why many veterans choose not to talk about their experience, Sorich said, “As Vietnam vets there has always been a good deal of futility and frustration in our experience and lives.” He reflects, “In my personal journey towards understanding, we Vietnam vets have made it known that you can hate war, but respect the soldiers.” Upon receiving his Quilt of Valor he said, “Thank you for planting flowers over the garbage of our memories.”
Coopet served as a gunner on an Armored Cavalry Assault Vehicle for several months before becoming track commander of the vehicle and leading a crew of four soldiers. He participated in numerous battles in 1969, including an attack near Quan Loi when his column of armored vehicles was surrounded in an enemy ambush. After withstanding heavy crossfire and despite being significantly outnumbered, the soldiers were successful in repelling and routing the enemy. Coopet is the recipient of three Purple Heart medals.
Each Quilt of Valor is awarded to its recipient with this expression of gratitude: “We honor you for your service, for leaving all you held dear, for standing in harm’s way in a time of crisis, and for protecting us from the effects of war. We know freedom is not free. The cost of freedom is the dedication of men and women like you. This Quilt of Valor is our way to say thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor.”
Quilts of Valor are sewn by members of the Lake Minnetonka Chapter DAR and are rich with meaning.
“The many colors and shapes on the top of the quilt represent the diverse individuals we are. The warm batting in the center of the quilt represents our hope that this quilt will bring comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it. The backing is the strength that supports the other layers, representing the strength of the recipient and the support of our communities and our nation,” said Lake Minnetonka Regent Gigi Hickey. “Every stitch holding the layers together represents our gratitude.”
- Submitted by the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution
