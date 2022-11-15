John Sorich III, Quilts of Valor

Lake Minnetonka DAR Regent Gigi Hickey, left, with Veteran John Sorich III and DAR member Christine Stephansen. (Submitted Photo)

In honor of Veterans Day, the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented Quilts of Valor to three deserving Twin Cities veterans of the Vietnam War.

Each Quilt of Valor recipient is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which is awarded to members of the United States military who have been wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy.

Load comments