Eight businesses were recently recognized as “Green Businesses” by the city of Edina’s Energy & Environment Commission.
The commission recognizes businesses that model green and sustainable actions. Since the recognition program’s launch in May 2019, nearly 20 Edina businesses have earned the Green Business Recognition in gold, silver and bronze levels, a city news release said.
Earning the gold designation were Accredited Investors Wealth Management, Lunds & Byerlys, Western National Insurance Group and Wooden Hill Brewing Company. Organizations with the silver designation are Edina Community Lutheran Church and SoundGate Hearing Clinic. Clothes Mentor and Serge + Jane are bronze-level Green Businesses.
Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more. Businesses can post their recognition level publicly for shoppers and other patrons. To maintain their recognition level, businesses are required to resubmit their application every two years, the news release said.
“The Green Business Recognition Program is a chance for the City to say thank you to businesses who champion environmentally friendly operating practices,” Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock, staff liaison to the commission, said in the news release. “Edina has set important
goals to address climate change and provide a sustainable place to live, work and play. Thanks to this program, the community can continue to make progress on these goals and feel good about supporting these green businesses.”
