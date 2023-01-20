Four more businesses were recently recognized as “green” businesses by Edina’s Energy and Environment Commission. The commission highlights businesses that model sustainable actions.
Southdale Center and Bellmont Partners earned a gold designation. Interlachen Country Club and Waterfront Financial Group earned a silver designation.
Businesses earn points for taking green actions within their daily operations in the areas of solid waste, recycling, purchasing, energy use, landscaping and water conservation, transportation and more.
Businesses can earn recognition as gold, silver or bronze. Green businesses are able to post their recognition level publicly for shoppers and other patrons. To maintain their recognition level, businesses are required to resubmit their application every two years.
Other businesses that currently hold a “green” designation are Accredited Investors Wealth Management, Lunds & Byerlys, Western National Insurance and Wooden Bill Brewing Company, gold; Edina Community Lutheran Church and Soundgate Hearing Clinic, silver; and Clothes Mentor and Serge & Jane, bronze.
“The Green Business Recognition Program is a chance for local businesses to showcase their commitment to the environment and Edina community,” said Edina Sustainability Manager Grace Hancock, staff liaison to the Energy and Environment Commission. “Edina customers have a choice when shopping, and this ‘green business’ designation allows businesses to show they share the same values as Edina community members to improve the surrounding environment.”
