The city of Edina was recently recognized by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as a Step 5 city in its GreenStep program. Step 5 is the highest designation in the program and is something Edina has been working toward since 2011.
Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals. This free continuous improvement program is based upon 29 best practices that are tailored to Minnesota cities, focus on cost savings and energy use reduction, and encourage civic innovation.
Step 1 recognition levels show a city is building community knowledge and interest in sustainability. Step 2 requires a city to implement 4-8 best practices. Step 3 requires an additional 4-8 best practices, including some that have a high impact. Step 4 requires cities to measure and report numbers for 7-15 performance metrics or sustainability indicators to present to the community the “state of sustainability” achieved by a city. The final recognition level for the GreenStep Cities Program – Step 5 – challenges cities to show improvement in the Step 4 metrics.
“The GreenSteps Cities program provides an avenue for cities to track and improve on sustainability goals. Without tracking data year to year, it is impossible to see how we are doing with our sustainability efforts. This program provides one way for the City to track progress,” said Engineering Director Chad Millner, who oversees the city’s Sustainability Division.
Edina is one of 140 participating cities and tribal nations and is helping lead the way in sustainability across the state of Minnesota. Edina has worked hard to implement best practices in order to fulfill its sustainability goals. Actions that are taken within the program focus on cost savings, energy use reduction, resource conservation and the encouragement of civic innovation.
Residents can learn more about Edina’s efforts at EdinaMN.gov/Sustainability. To learn specifics on Edina’s GreenStep Cities designation, visit mngreenstep.org. For more information, contact Millner at 952-826-0318.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.