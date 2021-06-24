The city of Edina recently received an award for being a Steps 4 and 5 city in the Minnesota GreenStep program. Edina is one of 143 participating cities and tribal nations in the 11-year-old challenge, assistance and recognition program.
“This award shows community members and other cities across Minnesota the city of Edina is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation and innovation,” Grace Hancock, the city’s sustainability coordinator and the GreenStep program lead for the city, said in a press release.
Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a voluntary program to help cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals. This free continuous-improvement program is based upon 29 best practices that are tailored to Minnesota cities, focusing on cost savings, energy use reduction, resource conservation, climate change and the encouragement of civic innovation.
Edina is one of 25 cities that has achieved Step 5. The city said Edina has worked hard to implement best practice actions in order to meet its own sustainability goals with support from the GreenStep program and its peers. “This award is a great achievement for the city of Edina,” Hancock said. “And by being part of the program, Edina and our peers are helping to make Minnesota more resilient for the future while also helping our cities thrive economically.”
For more information about Edina’s efforts, go to edinamn.gov/sustainability. To learn specifics on Edina’s GreenStep Cities designation, go to mngreenstep.org. For more information, contact Hancock at 952-826-1621.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.