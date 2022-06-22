Edina-based Edina Realty, the largest residential real estate company in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, has launched the first phase of its new technology, “MyAtlas at Edina Realty,” according to a news release.
The online tracking system, which Edina Realty said is the first tool of its kind in the U.S., allows customers direct access to information about their real estate transactions, such as loan status and closing dates.
Consumers will be able to log in to their edinarealty.com account or register for a new one to gain access to the information, the news release said.
“Our vision is to offer a complete, end-to-end solution for Edina Realty agents and their clients. We challenged ourselves to think about what consumers want and need. The reality is that on any given Friday night they can track their pizza order; consumers have come to expect that type of transaction transparency. But we wanted to improve on that
concept and offer it to our clients for their home transactions,” Greg Mason, Edina Realty Home Services CEO, said in the news release.
Clients who also use Edina Realty Mortgage, Title, Insurance and Warranties will have the information regarding these services available through the system.
“Our long-term vision is to offer homeownership recommendations as well – whether that involves a home renovation or a second look at insurance coverage. We believe we will create clients for life by offering convenience and expertise they can’t get anywhere else,” Mason said.
