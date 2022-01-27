Edina-based Edina Realty has announced its expansion into South Dakota with the acquisition of Sioux Falls-based Hegg Realtors, according to a news release.
Hegg Realtors, founded in 1945, had $1.22 billion in sales volume in 2021. During that same time, Edina Realty garnered $10.8 billion in sales. With the acquisition, Edina Realty will obtain an additional 200 agents from Hegg Realtors.
Edina Realty Home Services President and CEO Greg Mason said in the news release that the company is looking forward to serving buyers and sellers in South Dakota through the acquisition. Hegg Realtors agents will receive expanded support, resources and technology through Edina Realty, Mason said.
Hegg Realtors is run by its Chairman Bill Hegg and CEO Gregg Gohl, who will continue to lead the agency locally in partnership with Edina Realty leaders. It will retain its local branding, Hegg Realtors, as an Edina Realty company, the news release said.
“We’re extremely pleased to welcome more than 200 agents from Hegg Realtors to the Edina Realty family,” Mason said in the news release. “Bill, Gregg and their agents have built an incredible business over the past 77 years. We look forward to expanding our network to include their expertise in South Dakota.”
Gohl said Hegg Realtors now can deepen its services within the South Dakota market.
“Edina Realty is known for its integrity, financial strength and operational excellence, and we are pleased to be a part of this dynamic organization,” he said.
Edina Realty is a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.
