The Edina community is invited to participate in a Zoom book discussion of “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson on Tuesday, April 27, from 7-9 p.m. The event will include a presentation by Hamline University professor emerita Veena Deo and small breakout discussions in which attendees can discuss specific questions.
As part of their commitment to anti-racism and racial equity, the Edina Community Foundation’s Edina Reads program and the League of Women Voters Edina have teamed up to offer this discussion. “Caste” is a deeply researched book with stories about real people.
It shows how America has been shaped by a caste system, or hierarchy of human rankings, and how this system influences lives, behaviors and the nation’s fate.
This is a free event but participants must pre-register. To register, go to lwvedina.org and click on the event.
Registration is open until April 24. Space is limited and the Zoom link will be sent to registrants the day before the event.
Both the Edina Community Foundation and League of Women Voters Edina are non-partisan organizations. All community members are invited to join and learn from the discussions.
